An Honest Farewell: The First, Last & Only Farewell To Honest Ed's

Honest Ed's 581 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6G 1K3

Four-day festival paying homage to Honest Ed's and Ed's legacy of creating a caring and inclusive city. Featuring town hall talks, the immersive Art Maze, a DJ party featuring DJs Jason Palma and General Eclectic and live Afro-Brazilian drumming performance by Maracatu Mar Aberto, and more.

Feb 23-26, see website for schedule. Art Maze $17.50, Bargain Basement farewell party $26.50; Town Hall and Market City free; Ed Lives! fundraiser $259 (benefits Toronto for Everyone fund).

Honest Ed's 581 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6G 1K3 View Map

