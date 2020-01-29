An Indigenous Peoples' History Of The United States For Young People
North Borden Building, U of T 563 Spadina Cres, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2J7
The original academic text (by Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz) has been fully adapted by renowned curriculum experts Debbie Reese and Jean Mendoza, for middle-grade and young adult readers. Reading by Debbie Reese and conversation with Nancy Cooper. 7-9 pm. Free. At First Nations House, University of Toronto, Borden Building North, 3rd Floor.
Info
North Borden Building, U of T 563 Spadina Cres, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2J7 View Map
Books