An Indigo Christmas... Parranda

All Saints Kingsway Church 2850 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M8X 1B2

Parranda is a Spanish word suggesting a party. The lively folkloric music of Trinidad is performed from mid October to mid January, sharing the Christmas spirit and story in a social and entertaining manner.

The Nathaniel Dett Chorale, in addition to sharing its seasonal selections, welcomes as guest artist the parang band Maestre & Friends for a truly festive celebration. Dec 13 at 8 pm. $30.

All Saints Kingsway Church 2850 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M8X 1B2
Festive Season
All Ages
Music
Folk/Blues/Country/World
416-712-7740
