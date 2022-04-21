An Intimate Evening with Judy Collins

Readers' Choice 2021

Apr 21, 2022

17 17 people viewed this event.

Hugh’s Room Live is honoured to present the Legendary Judy Collins Live from The Paradise Theatre on Bloor West. July 12, doors 7 pm, show 8 pm. $125. Tickets at showpass.com

Judy Collins has inspired audiences with sublime vocals, boldly vulnerable songwriting, personal life triumphs, and a firm commitment to social activism. In the 1960s, she evoked both the idealism and steely determination of a generation united against social and environmental injustices. Five decades later, her luminescent presence shines brightly as new generations bask in the glow of her iconic 55-album body of work, and heed inspiration from her spiritual discipline to thrive in the music industry for half a century.

Location Address - 1006c Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6H 1M2

Event Price - $125

Tue, Jul 12th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM

Paradise Theatre

Concert or Performance

Music

