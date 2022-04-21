An Intimate Evening with Judy Collins

Hugh’s Room Live is honoured to present the Legendary Judy Collins Live from The Paradise Theatre on Bloor West. July 12, doors 7 pm, show 8 pm. $125. Tickets at showpass.com.

Judy Collins has inspired audiences with sublime vocals, boldly vulnerable songwriting, personal life triumphs, and a firm commitment to social activism. In the 1960s, she evoked both the idealism and steely determination of a generation united against social and environmental injustices. Five decades later, her luminescent presence shines brightly as new generations bask in the glow of her iconic 55-album body of work, and heed inspiration from her spiritual discipline to thrive in the music industry for half a century.