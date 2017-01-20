ANBU Video Launch & Community Gathering

Launch of a video series to raise awareness on childhood sexual abuse with a celebration of healing featuring music, dance art and more. 6-10:30 pm. $20 (benefits ANBU, a Toronto-based not-for-profit community organization that works with survivors of childhood sexual abuse within the Tamil community). At the Underground at York University (in the Student Centre).

York University 4700 Keele, Toronto, Ontario M3J 1P3 View Map

289-801-2628

