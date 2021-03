In connection with their most recent exhibition, The Spirit of Beads: Sharing our Stories, the Ukrainian Museum of Canada, Ontario Branch and the Native Canadian Centre of Toronto present the screening of Ukrainian Shumka Dancers’ Ancestors & Elders and its corresponding documentary Dancing on Eggshells followed by a panel discussion. March 7 at 2:30 pm on Zoom. $10. Pre-register https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kn13rfuySOuZJXCaOVqI-Q