And A Scotch Egg- Hippy New Year

And a Scotch Egg is everything you love about British panel shows, brought to you live on stage. Two teams of comedians face off in a series of quizzes, games and challenges in order to see who has the right combination of wit and wisdom to win the competition. This month the Flower Children take on a group of Killjoy Sceptics in a battle of wit and wisdom on the topics of astrology, new age, psychedelics, aura cleanses, and everything else under the Sun (and Moon, and ascendant Capricorn!). 8 pm. $10-$20.