And a Scotch Egg – Hippy New Year!

Google Calendar - And a Scotch Egg – Hippy New Year! - 2020-01-16 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - And a Scotch Egg – Hippy New Year! - 2020-01-16 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - And a Scotch Egg – Hippy New Year! - 2020-01-16 20:00:00 iCalendar - And a Scotch Egg – Hippy New Year! - 2020-01-16 20:00:00

The Social Capital Theatre 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1

Everything you love about British panel shows, brought to you live on stage. Two teams of comedians face off in a series of quizzes, games and challenges. This month, the Flower Children take on a group of Killjoy Sceptics in a battle of wit and wisdom on the topics of astrology, new age, psychedelics, aura cleanses and everything else under the Sun (and Moon, and ascendant Capricorn!). 8 pm. $10-$20.

Info

The Social Capital Theatre 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1 View Map
Stage
Comedy
Google Calendar - And a Scotch Egg – Hippy New Year! - 2020-01-16 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - And a Scotch Egg – Hippy New Year! - 2020-01-16 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - And a Scotch Egg – Hippy New Year! - 2020-01-16 20:00:00 iCalendar - And a Scotch Egg – Hippy New Year! - 2020-01-16 20:00:00