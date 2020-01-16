And a Scotch Egg – Hippy New Year!
Everything you love about British panel shows, brought to you live on stage. Two teams of comedians face off in a series of quizzes, games and challenges. This month, the Flower Children take on a group of Killjoy Sceptics in a battle of wit and wisdom on the topics of astrology, new age, psychedelics, aura cleanses and everything else under the Sun (and Moon, and ascendant Capricorn!). 8 pm. $10-$20.
