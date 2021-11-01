And a Scotch Egg – House Arrest!

Two teams of comics face off in a riotous battle of pop culture wit and wisdom live on stage at the Social Capital Theatre! This month the Tiger Kings will take on the Squid Gamers as we all put on pants for the first time in a year for a grand retrospective of life and entertainment under lockdown! And a Scotch Egg is part quiz show, part improv, part high school debate club, and a total nerd-fest! Come on down to see which team will win the game, and with it…The People’s Ovation and Fame Forever! The Tiger Kings: Mike Payne, Kelly Zemnickis, Kevin Shawanda. The Squid Gamers: George Burgess, Darcia Armstrong, Karis Anderson. Hosted by Dan Donnelly. Tickets ($25) available in advance only. Seating is limited, so be sure to get yours today! https://www.andascotchegg.com Covid precautions in effect. Patrons must show proof of vaccination and wear a mask at all times unless seated at their own table.