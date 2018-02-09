Andrew Forde and The Ghost Tapes revel in Glenn Gould’s most personal exploration of solitude: The Idea of North. This Black History Month, Forde, standing face to face with what Gould once called “a dark night of the human soul,” builds upon the rich allegorical foundations of this iconic work and celebrates the enigmatic genius of Gould and its meaning to him as a young black man. Forde embraces Gould’s journey into isolation and darkness by drawing the spirit of his work back to the light and conjuring an entirely new path into the realm of impressionistic contrapuntal art. Embracing the contemporary notion of cyber solitude, Forde subverts Gould’s results with intense personal risk by sharing his innermost fears on spiritual emptiness in this virtuosic performance of Nu Classical music. Ideas of North celebrates hope and vision, with its sights set on nation building and authentic equality. It is an astonishing work that engages in cultural reconciliation and the healing of lost connections. All of this happens in direct contradiction to Gould’s wishes; before a live audience. Mr. Forde’s Ideas of North is not only celebrating black history, it is creating it. 8 pm. Tickets from $20.