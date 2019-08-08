Andrew Stoner
Glad Day Bookshop 499 Church, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 1Z3
Join Dr. Andrew Stoner at the world's oldest LGBTQ bookstore for the Toronto launch of his new biography of an iconic and controversial figure. Filled with new insights and fascinating detail, "The Journalist of Castro Street" reveals the historic work and passionate humanity of the legendary investigative reporter and author, Randy Shilts. 6 pm. Free.
Glad Day Bookshop 499 Church, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 1Z3
Free
