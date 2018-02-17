Tribute to the Legends of Reggae: Andrew Tosh, Exco Levi & High Priest
Lee’s Palace 529 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1Y4
Concert with performances by Fujahtive, Nana McLean, Hardcore Band, Alexi Couto, Errol Blackwood, Joshua Lucas, and Master T to pay tribute to the genre’s icons: Bob Marley, Burning Spear, Jacob Miller, Marcia Griffiths, Peter Tosh, and others. Doors 8 pm. $25. ticketfly.com
Info
Lee’s Palace 529 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1Y4 View Map
Black History
Music
Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop/Soul