Andy Kim Christmas Special

Live holiday benefit concert broadcast live from The El Mocambo with performances by Andy Kim, Barenaked Ladies, Broken Social Scene, Buffy Sainte-Marie, City and Colour, Glass Tiger & Roch Voisine, Jully Black, Ron Sexsmith, Sam Roberts, Sarah McLachlan, Serena Ryder & William Prince. The television special is in support of Crew Nation, CAMH Gifts of Light and Food Banks Canada. Dec 19 at 8 pm. Airing on http://CityTV.com and streamed on http://livenation.com. Donations can be made at http://Donate.AndyKimMusic.com

2020-12-19 @ 08:00 PM to
2020-12-19 @ 09:30 PM
 

