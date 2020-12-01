Andy Kim Christmas Special

Live holiday benefit concert broadcast live from The El Mocambo with performances by Andy Kim, Barenaked Ladies, Broken Social Scene, Buffy Sainte-Marie, City and Colour, Glass Tiger & Roch Voisine, Jully Black, Ron Sexsmith, Sam Roberts, Sarah McLachlan, Serena Ryder & William Prince. The television special is in support of Crew Nation, CAMH Gifts of Light and Food Banks Canada. Dec 19 at 8 pm. Airing on http://CityTV.com and streamed on http://livenation.com. Donations can be made at http://Donate.AndyKimMusic.com