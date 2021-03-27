Blockbuster retrospective charts the artist’s unique take on popular culture and his rise to fame. The AGO’s installation of Andy Warhol spans four decades of his career, including his early drawings, iconic images of Marilyn Monroe, experimental films, the floating Silver Clouds (1966), and the large-scale canvas Christ $9.98 (positive) (1986) from Munich’s Museum Brandhorst. The exhibition will be overseen by Kenneth Brummel, Associate Curator of Modern Art.

Opens March 27, 2021. ago.ca/exhibitions/andy-warhol