A foreign source of extraordinary power (wearable sculpture/installation), Feb 22-Apr 30.

Artist talk: 7 pm Feb 22.

Performance: 7 pm Mar 1. – All You Can Hold; performance by LAL, directed by Ange Loft; including movement by ILL NANA/DiverseCity Dance company and Victoria Mata, with projection design by Jose Garcia.

Workshop: 3 pm Mar 9 – Movement workshop led by Ange Loft within the space of A foreign source of extraordinary power.

Free w/ museum Admission, more info & register at moca.ca/ange-loft-programs-2019

facebook.com/events/1969389499826469