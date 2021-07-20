COVID-19

Angel

Jul 20, 2021

Opera Atelier presents a screening of composer Edwin Huizinga’s in collaboration with The Nathaniel Dett Chorale by filmmaker Marcel Canzona. With soprano Measha Brueggergosman, tenor Colin Ainsworth, soprano Mireille Asselin, baritone Jesse Blumberg, soprano Meghan Lindsay, baritone John Tibbetts, and bass-baritone Douglas Williams. Oct 28 at 7 pm. $TBA. On sale Oct 1. http://OperaAtelier.com

Additional Details

Date And Time
2021-10-28 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-10-28 @ 09:00 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Screening

Event Category
Music

