The Royal Conservatory of Music 21C Music Festival online concert from Koerner Hall. The program consists of works by Ludovico Einaudi, Steve Reich, Max Richter, Alex Baranowski, Craig Armstrong, Ólafur Arnalds, Jean-Michel Blais, Armand Amar, and Uno Helmersson. Jan 23 at 8 pm. Available online for 7 days. $15.

https://www.rcmusic.com/events-and-performances/angele-dubeau-la-pieta