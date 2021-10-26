Angels’ Atlas and Serenade

National Ballet Company of Canada present Crystal Pite’s Angels’ Atlas and George Balanchine’s Serenade. Nov 11-27. Tickets from $42. Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts, 145 Queen W. http://national.ballet.ca

Vaccination and Safety Policy:

In adherence with the Province of Ontario’s implementation of a mandatory vaccination policy for theatres and concert halls, and to ensure the safety of our audiences, artists and staff, all patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination along with government issued ID when they enter the Four Seasons Centre to attend a performance by The National Ballet of Canada. Audiences are also required to wear masks at all times, other than when eating or drinking. All children under the age of 12 will be required to provide proof of a negative rapid antigen or PCR COVID-19 test. A discount will be added to tickets for children under the age of 12 to offset the cost of the test.