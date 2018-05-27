ANIDA Day
All Nations International Development Agency 4401 Steeles W, Toronto, Ontario M3N 2S4
Day of culture, connection and community engagement. ANIDA Day fundraising celebration is an inclusive event open to all community members who have an interest in reducing child poverty and promoting social and economic justice for communities both in Canada and abroad. Hear speakers and meet like-minded individuals. 11:30 am. Free. RSVP.
Info
All Nations International Development Agency 4401 Steeles W, Toronto, Ontario M3N 2S4 View Map
Free
Community Events
Benefits