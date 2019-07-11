Animate Victoria Street Lane
Victoria Street Lane Dundas east of Victoria, Toronto, Ontario
Experience Toronto’s laneways in a whole new way as we transform Victoria Street Lane into one big party with three amazing performers. July 11, doors open at 5 pm, music performances start at 6 pm. Free. Presented by Downtown Yonge Business Improvement Area.
downtownyonge.com/series/animate
RSVP @ showpass.com/animate-dybia
Info
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Community Events