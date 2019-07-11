Animate Victoria Street Lane

to Google Calendar - Animate Victoria Street Lane - 2019-07-11 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Animate Victoria Street Lane - 2019-07-11 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Animate Victoria Street Lane - 2019-07-11 17:00:00 iCalendar - Animate Victoria Street Lane - 2019-07-11 17:00:00

Victoria Street Lane Dundas east of Victoria, Toronto, Ontario

Experience Toronto’s laneways in a whole new way as we transform Victoria Street Lane into one big party with three amazing performers. July 11, doors open at 5 pm, music performances start at 6 pm. Free. Presented by Downtown Yonge Business Improvement Area.

downtownyonge.com/series/animate

RSVP @ showpass.com/animate-dybia

Info

Victoria Street Lane Dundas east of Victoria, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Community Events
to Google Calendar - Animate Victoria Street Lane - 2019-07-11 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Animate Victoria Street Lane - 2019-07-11 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Animate Victoria Street Lane - 2019-07-11 17:00:00 iCalendar - Animate Victoria Street Lane - 2019-07-11 17:00:00