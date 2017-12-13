Animatic T.O: The War Stories on Christmas

The Station 401 Richmond W LL01, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3A8

Toronto’s animation community comes together to tell their best “War Stories” about life in the trenches of the industry. There will be drinks available so come raise a glass, meet a fellow artist and listen to a selection of stories about the craziest f@k$ng things that life in animation has to offer. Doors 7 pm, stories at 8 pm. $10. 

The Station 401 Richmond W LL01, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3A8
