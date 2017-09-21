Anindya Ghose
U of T Rotman School of Management 105 St George, Toronto, Ontario
Behavioural Insights Speaker Series @ Rotman presents Anindya Ghose, Professor of Information, Operations, and Management Science and Professor of Marketing, Stern School of Business, New York University. He will be talking about his book Tap: Unlocking The Mobile Economy. 5 pm. $40 (includes book). See website for more information and to register.
