Anishnawbe Health Foundation Reception & Auction
St. James Cathedral 65 Church, Toronto, Ontario M5C 2E9
In advance of National Aboriginal Day on June 21, join us at our second annual reception and auction in support of Anishnawbe Health Foundation as we work towards building our new health centre. Guests will enjoy traditional-inspired cuisine and entertainment. 5:30 pm. $100.
Tickets can be purchased at: https://bit.ly/2H5bAaT.
St. James Cathedral 65 Church, Toronto, Ontario M5C 2E9
