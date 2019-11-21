Anna Puigjaner, MAIO

Daniels Faculty of Architecture, U of T 1 Spadina Cres, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2J5

Talk by the professor/architect. 6:30 pm. Free. In the Main Hall. 

MAIO is an architectural office based in Barcelona and New York that works on spatial systems that permit theoretical positions materialize. The practice has developed a wide range of projects, from housing blocks or urban planning to furniture or exhibition design. 

daniels.utoronto.ca/events/2019/11/21/anna-puigjaner-maio

Daniels Faculty of Architecture, U of T 1 Spadina Cres, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2J5
