Anna Torma’s large embroideries show her deep concern for the world we live in. Her unique drawing style is an expression of her complex experiences of family, immigration, joy and the act of artistic creation. Her works are richly layered narratives with references to popular culture, thrift shop aesthetics, and traditional Hungarian textiles. ​The exhibition runs August 7, 2020-March 1, 2021. $6-$15, children under 5 free.

416-599-5321 // textilemuseum.ca