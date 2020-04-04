Anna Torma
Textile Museum of Canada 55 Centre, Toronto, Ontario M5G 2H5
Permanent Danger – Anna Torma’s large embroideries show her deep concern for the world we live in. Her unique drawing style is an expression of her complex experiences of family, immigration, joy, and the act of artistic creation. Her works are richly layered narratives with references to popular culture, thrift shop aesthetics, and traditional Hungarian textiles.
Apr 4-Oct 25.
