Anne At 13,000 ft With Kazik Radwanski

NOW Magazine, Paradise Theatre and the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television present a Canadian Screen Week screening of Anne At 13,000 Ft. featuring special guests. The film’s director Kazik Radwanski and star Deragh Campbell will be joined onstage by NOW’s Senior Film Writer Norm Wilner for a post-screening discussion. 6:30 pm. Free (space is limited; RSVP).

paradiseonbloor.com