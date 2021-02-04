Anne At 13,000 FT

Virtual screening of the film by Toronto-based filmmaker Kazik Radwanski, starring actress Deragh Campbell. MDFF co-founder Kazik Radwanski presents his acclaimed TIFF ’19 Platform selection about a volatile young woman (Deragh Campbell) who is challenged by everyday social and professional encounters. A post-screening Q&A with Radwanski, Campbell, and actor Matt Johnson will follow. Feb 19 at 10 am. Tickets for the film will be $11.99 for the first week of the film’s run (starting Feb 19th). With digital releases, there are no advance ticket purchases the film will be available to rent on Feb 19th. https://tiff.net/events/anne-at-13000-ft