Anne Douris; Marinko Jareb & Max Lupo

VIDEOPAINT is an exhibition of animated celluloid frames by designer/animator Anne Douris. The exhibition features individual painted frames from Douris’s contributions to a variety of animations for short films and Canadian bands. Dec 5-9, opening 6:30-9:30 pm Dec 7. Free.

Soundness (installation/video/mixed media). Sound art is often defined by the audibility of an artwork, by the elements that can be heard. Many artists however have examined the features, peculiarities, intricacies and properties of sound in artwork without using audio at all. In this exhibition, Marinko Jareb & Max Lupo explore the use of music and sound in our everyday lives through a range of media including installation, video and mixed media.

Both shows Dec 5-9, opening 6:30-9:30 pm Dec 7.