Cutting Ice (drawing), Sep 2-Dec 31.

Alongside works by Pootoogook, the exhibition will include artwork by Shuvinai Ashoona, Itee Pootoogook, Jutai Toonoo, Ohotaq Mikkigak and Siassie Kenneally, showing how Annie Pootoogook made it possible to begin a different conversation that celebrates Inuit art in new ways in Canada and the world.