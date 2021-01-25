NOW MagazineAll EventsAnnie Taipana

Feheley Fine Arts presents eight wall-hangings by the Qamani’tuaq (Baker Lake) textile artist. Jan 23-Feb 20. https://feheleyfinearts.com/exhibitions/textiles-by-annie-taipana/

