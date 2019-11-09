Annual Sumi-e Exhibition of Oriental Brush Paintings
Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre 6 Garamond, Toronto, Ontario
A unique exhibit featuring over one hundred traditional Japanese watercolour paintings contributed by dozens of local artists. Guests will have the opportunity to view the gallery, meet the artists, attend demonstrations, and purchase paintings. Nov 9-10, Sat & Sun noon-5 pm, opening ceremony 1 pm Nov 9. Free admission & parking.
Info
Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre 6 Garamond, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Art