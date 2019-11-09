Annual Sumi-e Exhibition of Oriental Brush Paintings

to Google Calendar - Annual Sumi-e Exhibition of Oriental Brush Paintings - 2019-11-09 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Annual Sumi-e Exhibition of Oriental Brush Paintings - 2019-11-09 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Annual Sumi-e Exhibition of Oriental Brush Paintings - 2019-11-09 12:00:00 iCalendar - Annual Sumi-e Exhibition of Oriental Brush Paintings - 2019-11-09 12:00:00

Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre 6 Garamond, Toronto, Ontario

A unique exhibit featuring over one hundred traditional Japanese watercolour paintings contributed by dozens of local artists. Guests will have the opportunity to view the gallery, meet the artists, attend demonstrations, and purchase paintings. Nov 9-10, Sat & Sun noon-5 pm, opening ceremony 1 pm Nov 9. Free admission & parking.

sumieartistsofcanada.org

Info

Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre 6 Garamond, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Art
905-882-9433
to Google Calendar - Annual Sumi-e Exhibition of Oriental Brush Paintings - 2019-11-09 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Annual Sumi-e Exhibition of Oriental Brush Paintings - 2019-11-09 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Annual Sumi-e Exhibition of Oriental Brush Paintings - 2019-11-09 12:00:00 iCalendar - Annual Sumi-e Exhibition of Oriental Brush Paintings - 2019-11-09 12:00:00