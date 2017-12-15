Anomalous Holiday Social Night

Future Bistro 483 Bloor St W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1Y2

Join us at Futures Bakery (also called Future Bistro) for a casual social night to meet some new people and discuss ideas for meetups in 2018. 8 pm. Free. RSVP.

Anomalous Toronto is a social meetup devoted to the discussion of anomalous phenomena, including UFOs, ghosts, lucid dreaming, out-of-body experiences, and anything unexplained by modern science. We hold regular meetups.

Info
Future Bistro 483 Bloor St W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1Y2 View Map
Free
Community Events
