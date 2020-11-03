Anong Migwan Beam

NOW MagazineAll EventsAnong Migwan Beam

Exhibition of oil paintings and water colour studies. Nov 3-Dec 19.

The public is invited to join three special Zoom events. To register for one or more events, please send an email to: info@campbellhousemuseum.ca

Virtual opening and walk-through of the exhibit with Elka Weinstein, Curator of the exhibit. The artist will be in attendance. Nov 5 at 7 pm.

Anong Beam will share her experience of making paints from materials gathered on Manitoulin Island. Nov 12 at 10 am.

Dr Shirley Madill, Director of the Kitchener/Waterloo Art Gallery, will discuss Anong Beam’s paintings in the context of contemporary Indigenous art. Dec 10 at 10 am.

EXHIBIT HOURS
Tue–Fri, 10:00 am–4:30 pm
Sat, Noon–4:30 pm

ADMISSION
For Anong Beam at Campbell House, the museum is pleased to make the exhibit accessible to a wide audience:

  • Walk-up visitors may submit a donation, at any level, through our donation box in the front hall or by a contactless credit card donation.
  • For visitors who wish to pre-register, admission is $5 purchased through the Campbell House Museum website. http://www.campbellhousemuseum.ca

Location - Campbell House Museum

 

