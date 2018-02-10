Another Sunrise / Farewell, Auschwitz

Beth Tzedec Congregation 1700 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5P 3K3

Electric Bond Opera presents the Canadian premieres of two one-act operas by Jake Heggie. Michael Shannon leads an ensemble of instrumentalists from the Toronto Symphony Orchestra and singers Sara Schabas, Georgia Burashko and Sean Watson. Feb 10-11, Sat 8 pm, Sun 2 pm. $40; young adults (35 & under) and arts workers $18; youth $10.

Beth Tzedec Congregation 1700 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5P 3K3
