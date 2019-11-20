Anti-Black Racism Workshop
918 Bathurst Centre for Culture & the Arts north of Barton, Toronto, Ontario
This session uses the anti-oppressive framework and an intersectional approach to explore anti-Black racism within a Canadian cultural context. Internalized, interpersonal and institutional manifestations of anti-Black racism are contextualized through the lens of intergenerational trauma, systemic barriers and monolithic narratives. 6-9 pm. $15-$45, pwyc. Pre-register.
Presented by Akin Projects.
Info
918 Bathurst Centre for Culture & the Arts north of Barton, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Community Events