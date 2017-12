Free group training. Learn how to use of Naloxone injections to reverse opioid overdoses, including fentanyl and carfentanyl. The training takes 20 minutes and then we answer questions. It should be an addition to your First Aid Kit. This is a friendly hassle free event and all are welcome. No photos at this event please. 2 pm. Bring your OHIP card to receive a Naloxone kit.