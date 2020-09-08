Anwar Khurshid and Friends

NOW MagazineAll EventsAnwar Khurshid and Friends

Sunday Interludes concert. 1 pm. Free. Tickets available from noon on Sept 8. Mazzoleni Concert Hall.

Location - Royal Conservatory of Music

 

2020-09-13@01:00 PM
 

Royal Conservatory of Music
 

Concert or Performance
 

Music

Royal Conservatory of Music

