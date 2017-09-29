Anything But – Episode 1
Array Space 155 Walnut, Toronto, Ontario M6J 3W3
New Music improvisation concert with: composer/musician Jonathan Goldsmith on Grand Piano (rosary tuned) and Maiketron (large trumpet played with a tenor mouthpiece); Rob Piltch on guitar; Rick Sacks on drum kit and stuff; Pierre Mongeon on trumpet, flugelhorn, recorder keyboard, Gaia synth, voice and stuff. 9 pm. $10.
Info
Array Space 155 Walnut, Toronto, Ontario M6J 3W3 View Map
Under $10
Music
Jazz/Classical/Experimental