Anything But – Episode 1

Array Space 155 Walnut, Toronto, Ontario M6J 3W3

New Music improvisation concert with: composer/musician Jonathan Goldsmith on Grand Piano (rosary tuned) and Maiketron (large trumpet played with a tenor mouthpiece); Rob Piltch on guitar; Rick Sacks on drum kit and stuff; Pierre Mongeon on trumpet, flugelhorn, recorder keyboard, Gaia synth, voice and stuff. 9 pm. $10.

Info
Array Space 155 Walnut, Toronto, Ontario M6J 3W3
Under $10
Music
Jazz/Classical/Experimental
416-873-5627
please enable javascript to view
