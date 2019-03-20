Apollo / Night / The Sea Above, The Sky Below / Paquita

The National Ballet’s 2018/19 Winter Season opens with a mixed program featuring George Balanchine’s ground-breaking Apollo. This masterpiece of neo-classicism anchors a program of choreographic associate Robert Binet’s captivating pas de trois, The Sea Above, The Sky Below, the virtuoso tour de force Paquita and the company premiere of Julia Adam's Night.

Mar 1-3: Fri-Sat 7:30 pm, mat Sat-Sun 2 pm. And Mar 20-21: Wed-Thu 7:30 pm, mat Thu 2 pm. $40 & up.

national.ballet.ca