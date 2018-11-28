Apolonija Šušteršic

Light Therapy (installation), Nov 28-Feb 10. Floor 4.

Light Therapy is a room filled with a generous amount of light to simulate a bright, sunny day. Exposure to light is used as a treatment for Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), milder winter blues and sleep disorders caused by jet lag and overwork, or lack of daylight. Because it has no proven side effects and everyone can use it, light therapy can improve our busy lives and make us feel happier.