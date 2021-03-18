An evening with Farzana Doctor

NOW MagazineAll EventsAn evening with Farzana Doctor

Aurora Public Library presents the writer, activist and psychotherapist. Of Indian ancestry, she was born in Zambia before immigrating to Canada in 1971. Farzana’s latest novel, Seven, is a brave, richly layered narrative about inheritance and resistance that tests the balance between kinship and the fight against customs that harm us. June 3 at 7 pm. Free. http://bit.ly/3rRLjkl

With financial assistance from The Canada Council for the Arts through The Writers’ Union of Canada.

2021-06-03 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-06-03 @ 08:30 PM
 

Online Event
 

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Books

