Join award-winning, Canadian author Ken Harvey to celebrate the official launch of his acclaimed debut novel, The Book Of Casey Adair. Ken will be joined by Canadian actors Kevin Morris and Sharon Halliwell-Macdonald for a dramatic reading of excerpts from the book.

Glad Day Bookshop will be on-site selling copies of the book and a book signing will take place immediately following the presentation.

The Book Of Casey Adair, set in the 1980s, documents, through correspondence Casey’s sexual awakening and social consciousness through interactions and life-altering events he experiences in Toronto, Spain, New York, Mexico and Boston.

The event is co-hosted by Buddies in Bad Times Theatre and Glad Day Bookshop. See FB event page.

The video trailer was produced by Kevin Morris.