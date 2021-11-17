Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Inanna Fall 2021 Book Launch No.1

Nov 17, 2021

Inanna Fall 2021 Book Launch No.1

11 11 people viewed this event.

Please join us for a virtual evening of readings and revelry featuring authors Ami Sands Brodoff (The Sleep of Apples) • Rummana Chowdhury (Dusk in the Frog Pond) • Candas Jane Dorsey (The Story of My Life Ongoing by C.S. Cobb) • Carol Rose GoldenEagle (Essential Ingredients) • Claudia Radmore [for Lesley Strutt] (Window Ledge), • and Betsy Warland (Bloodroot: Tracing the Untelling of Motherloss). Books discounted for event. Author Q& A & more. www.inanna.ca

Additional Details

Event Price - free

Date And Time
Tue, Dec 7th, 2021 @ 05:00 PM
to 07:00 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Appearance or Signing

Event Category
Books

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine