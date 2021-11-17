Inanna Fall 2021 Book Launch No.1

- News
Please join us for a virtual evening of readings and revelry featuring authors Ami Sands Brodoff (The Sleep of Apples) • Rummana Chowdhury (Dusk in the Frog Pond) • Candas Jane Dorsey (The Story of My Life Ongoing by C.S. Cobb) • Carol Rose GoldenEagle (Essential Ingredients) • Claudia Radmore [for Lesley Strutt] (Window Ledge), • and Betsy Warland (Bloodroot: Tracing the Untelling of Motherloss). Books discounted for event. Author Q& A & more. www.inanna.ca
Event Price - free