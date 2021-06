Virtual evening of readings with authors Rosanna Micelotta Battigelli (Pigeon Soup and Other Stories), Gail Benick (Memory’s Shadow), Suzanne Hillier (My Best Friend Was Angela Bennett), Rayya Liebich (Min Hayati), and Jennie Morrow (Bird Shadows). Author Q & A & more. June 24 at 5 pm. http://www.inanna.ca