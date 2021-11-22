Readers' Choice 2021

Jubal Brown Book Launch & Reception

Nov 22, 2021

Die Scum, Sex & Drugs & Contemporary Art is the debut novel by artist and iconoclast Jubal Brown, a post-post-modern love story of the drug dealer to the art scene and his paranoid deluge through alcoholic-depression towards redemption.
A book about addiction, to drugs and alcohol, but ultimately addiction to dysfunctional relationships, unhealthy behaviours and ideals. It’s about the performance of identity, and the failure of masculinity.

Published by www.impulse-b.com

See www.goldenbrown.me for more about the work of Jubal Brown

Additional Details

Location Address - 223 Augusta, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2L4

Event Price - Admission Free

Date And Time
Thu, Dec 2nd, 2021 @ 7:00 PM
to 10:00 PM

Location
The Embassy Bar

Event Types
Appearance or Signing

Event Category
Art

