Jubal Brown Book Launch & Reception

Die Scum, Sex & Drugs & Contemporary Art is the debut novel by artist and iconoclast Jubal Brown, a post-post-modern love story of the drug dealer to the art scene and his paranoid deluge through alcoholic-depression towards redemption.
A book about addiction, to drugs and alcohol, but ultimately addiction to dysfunctional relationships, unhealthy behaviours and ideals. It’s about the performance of identity, and the failure of masculinity.
Published by www.impulse-b.com
See www.goldenbrown.me for more about the work of Jubal Brown
