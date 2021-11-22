Jubal Brown Book Launch & Reception

Die Scum, Sex & Drugs & Contemporary Art is the debut novel by artist and iconoclast Jubal Brown, a post-post-modern love story of the drug dealer to the art scene and his paranoid deluge through alcoholic-depression towards redemption.

A book about addiction, to drugs and alcohol, but ultimately addiction to dysfunctional relationships, unhealthy behaviours and ideals. It’s about the performance of identity, and the failure of masculinity.

