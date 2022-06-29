Lorraine Johnson book signing

Lorraine Johnson signs her new book, A Garden For The Rusty-Patched Bumblebee, at Toronto Plant Market and Native Plant Market Supply, Toronto’s new plant nursery focused on native plants from locally sourced seeds and local growers. July 6 from 3:30-5:30 pm. Free.

Lorraine is a writer, editor and community advocate who, when pressed to describe what unifies her work, has settled on the term cultivation activist.

The author of numerous books on growing native plants, gardening for pollinators, restoring habitat, and producing food in cities, Lorraine’s work focuses on people and communities growing plants, ecological health, and connection to nature and to each other.