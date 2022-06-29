Lorraine Johnson book signing

Readers' Choice 2021

Jun 29, 2022

8 8 people viewed this event.

Lorraine Johnson signs her new book, A Garden For The Rusty-Patched Bumblebee, at Toronto Plant Market and Native Plant Market Supply, Toronto’s new plant nursery focused on native plants from locally sourced seeds and local growers. July 6 from 3:30-5:30 pm. Free.

Lorraine is a writer, editor and community advocate who, when pressed to describe what unifies her work, has settled on the term cultivation activist.

The author of numerous books on growing native plants, gardening for pollinators, restoring habitat, and producing food in cities, Lorraine’s work focuses on people and communities growing plants, ecological health, and connection to nature and to each other.

Additional Details

Location Address - 327 Bering Avenue, Toronto, M8Z 3A5

Event Price - FREE!

Date And Time

Wed, Jul 6th, 2022 @ 03:30 PM
to 05:30 PM

Event Types

Appearance or Signing

Event Category

Books

Event Tags

