Meet Drew Hayden Taylor

One Book One Aurora (OBOA) Grand Finale event is an author talk and Q&A on Zoom. Drew Hayden Taylor is an Ojibway from the Curve Lake First Nations in Ontario. Self-described as a contemporary storyteller, his exploration of the storytelling tradition has explored many boundaries.

An award-winning playwright, author, columnist, filmmaker and lecturer, Drew’s writing combines humour, passion, spirituality and hard-hitting realism. Oct 23 at 2 pm. Free. eventbrite.ca