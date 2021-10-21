Meet Drew Hayden Taylor

Halloween

Oct 21, 2021

One Book One Aurora (OBOA) Grand Finale event is an author talk and Q&A on Zoom. Drew Hayden Taylor is an Ojibway from the Curve Lake First Nations in Ontario. Self-described as a contemporary storyteller, his exploration of the storytelling tradition has explored many boundaries.

An award-winning playwright, author, columnist, filmmaker and lecturer, Drew’s writing combines humour, passion, spirituality and hard-hitting realism. Oct 23 at 2 pm. Free. eventbrite.ca

Sat, Oct 23rd, 2021 @ 02:00 PM
Online Event

