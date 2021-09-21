Election

Best Movies on Netflix

New Century at Last: 21st Century Artists Celebration Mary Heister Reid

Molly Peacock launches her book, Flower Diary, a biography of noted Canadian painter Mary Hiester Reid, with the help of.

Sep 21, 2021

New Century at Last: 21st Century Artists Celebration Mary Heister Reid

8 8 people viewed this event.

Molly Peacock launches her book, Flower Diary, a biography of noted Canadian painter Mary Hiester Reid, with the help of 8 Canadian painters celebrating MHR book talk and signing by Molly Peacock. Oct 8 at 5 pm. Women’s Art Association of Canada, 23 Prince Arthur. https://womensartofcanada.ca/event/her-century-at-last-21st-artists-celebrate-mary-heister-reid

Additional Details

Location Address - 23 Prince Arthur Ave., Toronto

Date And Time
Fri, Oct 8th, 2021 @ 05:00 PM
to 08:00 PM

Event Types
Appearance or Signing

Event Category
Art

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine