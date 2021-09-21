New Century at Last: 21st Century Artists Celebration Mary Heister Reid

Molly Peacock launches her book, Flower Diary, a biography of noted Canadian painter Mary Hiester Reid, with the help of 8 Canadian painters celebrating MHR book talk and signing by Molly Peacock. Oct 8 at 5 pm. Women’s Art Association of Canada, 23 Prince Arthur. https://womensartofcanada.ca/event/her-century-at-last-21st-artists-celebrate-mary-heister-reid