Matti McLean, Lynne Sargent, and Raluca Balasa

Online triple book launch. Bakka Phoenix, Canada’s oldest science fiction and fantasy bookstore, and Renaissance Press, publisher of diverse Canadian voices, join up to launch three brand new titles by local authors.

Readings, a Q&A and panel discussion with the three authors. Oct 4 at 7 pm.

Facebook Live: https://www.facebook.com/events/631119487546791

More about the titles:

THE CYPHER by Matti McLean, a mind-blowing queer speculative tale filled with puzzles: Penner had always considered his life ordinary-but when his lover Chess receives a divine revelation that can’t be explained, he finds himself on the run from mysterious forces.

BLOOD STATE by Raluca Balasa, a gripping political sci-fi about human rights: Three generations ago, the Modernist Mission arrived on the ice planet Tählti to find it already inhabited by the Firsts, humanoids who have evolved an antifreeze glycoprotein in their blood. With the next ice age nipping at everyone’s heels, the Modernist government will do anything to get the protein – even experimenting on the Firsts in secret.

A REFUGE OF TALES by Lynne Sargent, a collection of speculative poetry inspired by fairy tales: What does it mean to make a home inside a story? Stories are safe, comfortable, familiar. Fairytales and myths, these stories we all know and grew up with are even moreso. A Refuge of Tales takes everyday tropes and asks: safe for who? This is a collection of poems for anyone who has ever felt outside of the myth.